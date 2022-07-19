With a prime-time hearing on the docket for this Thursday, Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The diagnosis will force him to miss Thursday's hearing when several White House aides under President Donald Trump are expected to testify.

“While Chairman Thompson is disappointed with his COVID diagnosis, he has instructed the Select Committee to proceed with Thursday evening’s hearing. Committee members and staff wish the Chairman a speedy recovery," the committee said in a statement.

The diagnosis could mean that the committee's Vice Chair Liz Cheney will lead Thursday's hearing. She is one of two Republican members on the nine-member panel.

Thompson said that he is fully vaccinated and boosted and has mild symptoms.

Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to a person who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser, and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.