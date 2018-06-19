James Shaw Jr. honored at MTV Awards

Actor Chadwick Boseman honored local hero James Shaw Jr. by giving him his MTV Award.

Boseman won the MTV Award for Best Hero for his role as Black Panther in the recent hit Marvel Comics movie.

But instead of accepting the award, Boseman gave the statue to Shaw Jr., who he called a "real life" hero.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life. I just want to acknowledge a real hero,” Chadwick said, as he surprised James and brought him onstage. “This is going to live at your house. God bless you.”