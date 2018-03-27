Jalen Rose's 100-year-old grandma calls out Sister Jean ahead of Final Four

Sister Jean has become the face of Loyola-Chicago basketball throughout the entire NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The 98-year-old nun has appeared at every Loyola basketball game throughout the tournament, and for the most part, has also moved into America's hearts.

Ahead of Michigan's Final Four matchup against Loyola, one former teammate's grandma is calling out Sister Jean.

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose posted a video on Instagram of his 100-year-old grandma, Mary Hicks, decked out in Michigan basketball gear with a message for Sister Jean.

"Sister Jean, it's been a good ride, but it's over Saturday. Go blue!" she said.

The Wolverines will take on Loyola from at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.