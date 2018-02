JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A 7th-grader shot himself inside a middle school in Stark County, Ohio around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson Local Schools students and staff were announced as safe shortly after the incident, and parents were notified on when to pick up their children from school.

RELATED: MAP: 30 mass shootings so far in 2018

Authorities say the boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the boy's bathroom. It's unclear at this time whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The 7th-grader was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

RELATED: Teenager survives being shot 5 times at Parkland

A local newspaper reporter tweeted a photo of the scene at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

Jackson Township Police and Fire departments are at Jackson Memorial Middle School. All entrances to the school are blocked. pic.twitter.com/LwAfp9r6z7 — Samantha Ickes (@sickesINDE) February 20, 2018

According to the Massilon Independent: