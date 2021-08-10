Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows

The Senate is on track to give final approval to its $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

A growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans is preparing to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

Final Senate votes are expected around near midday Tuesday, with passage sending the bill to the House.

All told, some 70 senators appear poised to vote for the package.

After that, the Senate will immediately launch votes on Biden’s next package — the $3.5 trillion plan that is a more strictly Democratic undertaking — beginning a debate that will extend into fall.

