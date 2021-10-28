Idaho hospital clinician accused of 'manipulating' Lori Vallow case

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A clinician who has worked with Lori Vallow while she receives psychiatric treatment at an Idaho hospital has been accused of manipulating the legal case surrounding Vallow's alleged murder of her children.

A motion filed by Vallow's attorney, Mark Means, claims the clinician, identified as "N.C.," instructed Vallow to seek legal advice from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Earlier this year, Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of two of their children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow. However, a judge later deemed Vallow incompetent to stand trial and ordered her to receive treatment at the Idaho State Hospital until she's able to go to trial.

The clinician at the Idaho State Hospital claimed that making a call to an LDS Church attorney was part of her "homework" for treatment.

"'N.C.' told Defendant it was a 'good idea' to call LDS Corporation," the motion reads. "Defendant stated repeatedly she did not want to call LDS Church/Corporation but for mandatory nature of 'homework' would not have made the call or disclosures."

According to the motion, "N.C." obtained an LDS Church phone number for Vallow, who then called the number and spoke to a receptionist. According to the document, Vallow was forwarded to Daniel McConkie, an attorney with the church's law firm, Kirton McConkie.

In the motion, Means claimed McConkie "bragged" to Vallow about his more than 30 years as a prosecutor, leading her "to make disclosures she would not have without these assurances."

The motion claims McConkie is not licensed to practice law in Idaho, rendering it impossible to offer Vallow representation in a criminal matter in the state. McConkie allegedly never told Vallow that their conversation would not be protected by attorney-client privilege.

Vallow told Means that McConkie was "eager" to discuss her case and that he would "assist her with finding an attorney that could legally practice law in Idaho and possibly provide assistance with her matter."

After speaking with Vallow, McConkie then contacted Rob Wood, the prosecutor in the case against Vallow and Daybell. Means accused McConkie of ethical violations, saying that "[Vallow] made Brady violation disclosures under the guise that the Church was her friend."

In the document, Means describes the circumstances of McConkie's involvement as an "abhorrent and blatant manipulation of the incompetent Defendant," especially because of Vallow's "obsession" with the LDS Church."

Means wants to depose McConkie and subpoena records from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to determine whether Vallow's rights were violated. He also requested that "N.C." be barred from treating Vallow.

In addition to facing murder charges in connection with her children's death, Vallow has also been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against her former husband, Charles Vallow, who died under mysterious circumstances in 2019.

