Ice cream bars sold at Aldi, Dollar Tree and other grocery chains recalled over Listeria concerns

(WXYZ) - Ice cream bars that were sold at a number of stores including Kroger, Meijer and Aldi are being recalled over Listeria concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars from Fieldbrook Foods Corporation made in 2017 at a New York plant may be affected.

The items have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a best by date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported. Anyone who purchased the products can return them for a refund.