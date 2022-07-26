Human remains near Lake Mead swimming site 3rd to surface since May

Another set of human remains has been recovered from Lake Mead.

The National Park Service said in a press release that rangers received reports Monday around 4:30 p.m. that human remains were found at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted to determine the cause of death.

Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse told the Associated Press that the body was found partially submerged in mud near the Hemenway Harbor marina.

Rouse told the news outlet that it's too early to tell the gender and cause of death.

This marks the third body that's been found as the water levels of the famed Nevada lake continue to recede.

On May 1, the body of a man was found in a rusted barrel in the Hemenway Harbor area, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that on May 7, the bones of a man were found near Callville Bay.

According to the AP, police are investigating the case of the man found in the barrel as a homicide, since it appeared he'd been shot.