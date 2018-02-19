Group holding lie-in in D.C. to demand change after FL school shooting

Students are demanding change after the deadly Florida High School shooting.

On Monday, a group of teens from Maryland held a lie-in near the White House to stand with the victims of last week's mass shooting.

The group, called Teens for Gun Reform, held the lie-in at 12:15 p.m. between the White House and Lafayette Park. Demonstrators lied on the ground for three minutes to symbolize how long it took the suspected gunman to buy the AR 15 rifle used in the attack.

Many students who survived the shooting are now speaking out against gun violence. They are calling for a nationwide student and teacher walkout on March 14 to demand tougher gun laws. There are also talks of an anti-gun violence demonstration in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the country on March 24.

"My message for the people in office is you're either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around," said Cameron Kasky, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas high student who survived last week's shooting.