Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti is asking supporters to pray and share stories with the victims' families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered the sixth day.

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued the statement a day after a video was released showing the leader of the 400 Mawozo gangs threatening to kill those abducted if his demands are not met.

The FBI is helping Haitian authorities recover the 16 Americans and one Canadian.

A local human rights group said their Haitian driver also was kidnapped.

According to Scripps Cleveland station WEWS, the missionaries were on their way back from building an orphanage when they were kidnapped.

Among the group were 16 Americans and one Canadian.

Scripps Detroit station WXYZ reported that six of the 17 people are from Michigan, with their home base being Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County on the west side of the state.

Earlier this week, Christian Aid Ministries confirmed the adults range in age from 18 to 48 and that the five children are 8 months, 3 years, 6 years, 13 years, and 15 years.