'Giving Tree' spreads hope and positivity during the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - It's a special tree with a lot of meaning.

Dianne Bustamante and Erin Peters were among a group of neighbors who turned a normal tree in a Tucson, Arizona park into a "Giving Tree."

"It is really a good movement that brought the neighborhood together,” Bustamante said

“People who stop by will comment they say, oh it's so beautiful and it always makes me smile,” Peters said.

The supersized tree gives visitors a lot more than shade, it's all part of a kindness movement that's spreading all around the world.

“We did it because we wanted to start something because of the pandemic and people didn’t have a lot of hope, there wasn’t a lot for people to look forward to,” Bustamante said.

The tree is a hub for positive thinking. Community members stop by and tie bows on the fencing at the park to spruce up the area.

"People can come by, tie a bow and make a wish,” Bustamante said.

People can bring a gift, or take one. Gifts can include a pocket angel, food, or maybe a decorated rock. The number one goal is to spread joy to the community.

“It's a conversation piece; people come here and say hey "Is this is a memorial" and I explain to them no you can leave something for someone else to find, trade out something for something else. We love this giant beautiful tree it has all of these fun nooks and crannies,” Peters said.

This story was originally reported by Shawndrea Thomas on KGUN.com.