Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Arbery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three white men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Reacting to a story on Facebook, Deputy Paul Urhahn reportedly wrote, “That criminal Arbery still got the death penalty though.”

The comment was later deleted.

But screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated and subsequently suspended Urhahn.

A letter posted on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page says the deputy was suspended for "conduct unbecoming an officer," which destroys "public respect for employees and confidence in the department."

Urhahn has until Jan. 20 to appeal or he will be terminated, the letter states.