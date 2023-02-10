Gay couples will be able to get blessings from Church of England

The Church of England's national assembly voted Thursday to allow priests to bless same-sex marriages and civil partnerships.

The church, however, will still not carry out same-sex marriages.

The bishops acknowledged that the change may not go far enough for some of the church's followers, but they hoped it could be a "step forward."

According to The Associated Press, the compromise came after two days of meetings among church leadership about its position on sexuality.

In January, the church formally apologized for its treatment of the LGBTQ community.

“For the times we have rejected or excluded you, and those you love, we are deeply sorry," the bishops said in a statement. "The occasions on which you have received a hostile and homophobic response in our churches are shameful, and for this we repent.’’

Same-sex couples should expect to have the option for a blessing later this year, once local clergy is provided guidance.