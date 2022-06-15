GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker reportedly has son he doesn't see

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is acknowledging that he has a second son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly.

Walker’s campaign confirmed the existence of his 10-year-old son after The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that the boy’s mother had taken Walker to court in 2014 to establish paternity and to get child support payments.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married," a campaign spokesperson said.

The disclosure on Wednesday draws renewed attention to Walker's previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.

The campaign believes Walker has been consistent.

“He’s supported the child and continues to do so," the spokesperson said. "He’s proud of his children."

The Daily Beast cited an unnamed person close to the son's family in reporting that Walker has not played an active role in raising the boy.

Walker will attempt to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.