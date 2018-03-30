Freeway sign falls onto busy Interstate 5 in Los Angeles

SYLMAR, California — A freeway sign indicating drivers were using Interstate 5 South fell into traffic lanes Friday afternoon at the start of the holiday travel rush in Sylmar, north of Los Angeles.

A driver reported to the California Highway Patrol that most of the sign fell into the middle lanes of I-5 at SR-14 at 1:15 p.m. Some parts of the sign were left dangling from the rigging.

At least one driver hit some of the debris, according to the CHP’s online report. There were no reports of any injuries.

Officers shut down south I-5 and diverted traffic into truck lanes, backing up the freeway into Santa Clarita.

Caltrans crews removed the dangling sign and traffic on south I-5 was reopened about 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fall is under investigation.