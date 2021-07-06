Fourth of July weekend: At least 150 fatally shot in more than 400 shootings in US

At least 150 people were killed as a result of gun violence in more than 400 shootings reported across the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the database Gun Violence Archive.

The GVA compiled the list of shootings and victims in the country over the 72-hour period, from Friday to Sunday. Though, the data is still evolving and will be continually updated.

Several mass shootings contributed to the list, including an incident where three teens and a 6-year-old girl were shot in Norfolk, Virginia. That child’s mother, Tamika Moses, told WTKR that her daughter is slowly regaining strength after being shot in the stomach on Friday.

Five people were killed and more than 20 were wounded in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Fourth of July shootings, the Dallas Morning News and KXAS report.

In Chicago, at least 83 people were shot and 14 of them were killed in shootings from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, according to preliminary police data reviewed by CNN.

As for New York City, which has seen an uptick in gun violence, the New York Police Department tells CNN that there were 26 victims from 21 shootings between Friday and Sunday, which is actually a decrease from the same period last year.

One of the holiday weekend shootings that made headlines happened in the Atlanta area. A professional golfer named Gene Siller and two other men were shot and killed at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw. The shooter in that incident remains at large and the motive is unclear at this time.