Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized to treat a non-COVID infection, his spokesperson said.

Clinton, 75, has been receiving treatment at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California since Tuesday, the spokesperson added.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," said Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña.

In a statement, Clinton's doctors said the former president has been administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

"After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack said in a joint statement.

The doctors did not say when Clinton would be discharged, however, they did say that they "hope to have him go home soon."