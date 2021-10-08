Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Former neighbor charged for fatally shooting Postal worker

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 2:39 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 16:39:57-04

A U.S. Postal worker was fatally shot in Pennsylvania, and his former neighbor has confessed to killing him.

According to the Associated Press, 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday following the shooting death of Louis Vignone in Collier Township.

The AP reported that Kortz told investigators that he shot Vignone because he thought Vignone and his family poisoned him and his family when the families lived in the same neighborhood.

Kortz said he drove up and stopped in front of the USPS vehicle, then opened fire, dropped the gun, and went to the police station to report what he had just done, the news outlet said.

According to the AP, Kortz was charged with murder a United States employee and a firearm charge.

His next hearing is on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light