Former 'American Idol' contestant used marijuana prior to fatal crash, police say

A former "American Idol" contestant reportedly used marijuana prior to running over a man in South Carolina.

Caleb Kennedy is charged with driving under the influence resulting in death.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Associated Press, marijuana is part of the prosecution’s felony charge against the 17-year-old.

According to WYFF in Greenville, Kennedy told law enforcement that he had taken a hit from a vape pen prior to crashing into the man who was standing in a driveway.

Kennedy's attorney claims his client was on medication and there may have been a bad reaction, according to the NBC affiliate.

Kennedy is being charged as an adult. He remains in jail, according to The Associated Press.

Kennedy made it to the top 5 on the ABC reality show last year but dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

He later apologized for the video.