Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — The lone foot found this summer in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring has been identified, officials said Thursday.

Back in August, a park employee found the foot inside a shoe floating in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin. The pool, which is on the south side of the park's southern loop, is 53 feet deep and about 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Yellowstone officials received positive DNA identification in the last three weeks showing the foot belonged to 70-year-old Il Hun Ro from Los Angeles. According to a release, Ro was involved in an unwitnessed incident involving only him on July 31 at the hot spring.

While no foul play occurred during the incident, the park said "the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown" and that its investigation has concluded.

The Associated Press reports it hot springs such as Abyss Pool, superheated water cools as it reaches the surface, sinks and is replaced by hotter water from below. The circulation prevents the water from reaching the temperature needed to set off an eruption like happens with geysers in the park.