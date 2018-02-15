Florida worker dies after being trapped inside piping at road construction project

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A man working on a road construction project died Wednesday after being trapped inside piping.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a report of a person trapped inside piping at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Highway 60.

When first responders arrived on scene they found a man was trapped in the piping below ground suffering from unknown injuries.

A HazMat team ventilated the area to give rescue crews the oxygen needed to attempt a rescue.

Authorities said firefighters entered the pipe and determined the victim had died before crews arrived on scene. At that point, the rescue turned into a recovery operation.

The victim's body was recovered and taken to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office where a cause of death will be determined.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim's identity will be released once next of kin is notified.