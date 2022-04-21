Florida releases examples of rejected math books that contain 'prohibited topics'

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has released examples of some math textbooks rejected by the state for the upcoming year.

FDOE leaders rejected dozens of textbooks, calling them “publishers’ attempts to indoctrinate students.”

FDOE

Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in math.

Other examples were provided on the FDOE website.

The Education Commissioner approved the state’s initial adoption list for math teaching materials, following a review of submissions, finding that 41% of the submitted textbooks were “impermissible.”

“Math is about getting the right answer, and we want kids to learn to think, so they get the right answer,” Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference Monday. “It’s not about how you feel about the problem or introducing some of these other things. It’s there’s a right answer, and there’s a wrong answer, and we want all our students getting the right answers.”

The FDOE says despite rejecting 41% of materials submitted, every core math course and grade is covered with at least one textbook.

Dan Trujillo at WFTS first reported this story.