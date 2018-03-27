Fight escalates during dinner rush at Milwaukee Wendy's

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects involved in a “large fight” at a Wendy’s restaurant on the city’s north side.

It happened on Monday around 6:15 p.m. at the restaurant.

Floyd Taylor captured the fight on his cell phone -- as it escalated during the dinner rush.

Taylor says he entered the Wendy’s and started ordering food. He says he saw an employee and manager arguing behind the counter and the tension started to escalate.

Taylor says the manager left the store to call for help – and that’s when the punches started flying. Right now, there is no word if anyone was injured.

Milwaukee Police are still investigating the incident.