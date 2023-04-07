Fentanyl contributed to rapper Coolio's death, manager says

The late Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and producer Coolio had traces of multiple drugs in his system — including fentanyl — when he died, his manager has confirmed.

Coolio died at 59 years old on Sept. 28, and was found at a friend's home, Variety and TMZ reported.

While his cause of death was not publicly known for months, Variety reported that it was believed that he also suffered a heart attack.

A manager for Coolio, Sheila Finegan, told Scripps News she could confirm the report from the coroner detailing his death is true. Another representative for Coolio, Jarel Posey, confirmed to Scripps News and TMZ that drugs played a part in his death, according to a coroner.

Finegan said, "Out of respect for his children I am not releasing any statements at this time."

Entertainment Tonight reported that while Coolio, whose real name was Leon Ivey Jr., had traces of heroin, methamphetamines and fentanyl in his system, there were other factors, such as cardiomyopathy, which contributed to his death.

The entertainer rocketed to fame after recording the song "Gangsta's Paradise" for the hit film "Dangerous Minds" in 1995.

His family planned to honor him with pendants that hold his ashes, worn on a necklace. Each child would be able to choose from customized inscriptions, ET reported, citing a representative.

