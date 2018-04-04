F-16 assigned to Nevada's Nellis Air Force Base crashes during training

A F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas crashed on Wednesday morning.

The plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. PT, during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range, which is located north of the Las Vegas valley.

NAFB says that emergency responders are on the scene. The condition of pilot is unknown at this time.

RECENT INCIDENTS

Plane forced to abort during takeoff in January 2018

Lt. Col. Eric Schultz killed September 2017 after plane went down on test and training range

Plane owned by civilian contractor crashes near Nellis Air Force Base