Explosion in Texas may have been targeted at controversial statue

The FBI is investigating an explosion outside of Texas Public Radio headquarters in San Antonio.

The explosion occurred early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows a person placing what appear to be accelerants under a controversial sculpture before walking away. A huge explosion and plume of smoke can be seen seconds later.

The sculpture depicts communist icons Vladimir Lenin and Mao Zedong.

The organization responsible for bringing the sculpture to the area told Texas Public Radio that the vandal may have misunderstood the sculpture.

"It's actually anticommunist," Liz Burt with Centro San Antonio.

The sculpture does not belong to Texas Public Radio.

No one was injured in the explosion. Authorities have not said whether they have managed to track down the suspect.