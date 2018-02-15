Ex-FBI agent breaks down on air discussing school shooting

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd on Wednesday choked back tears as he confronted the grim details of the nation's latest school shooting, a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that authorities say took the life of 17 people.

"A child of God is dead," said the former FBI agent, speaking on "The Situation Room" with anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"Cannot we acknowledge in this country that we cannot accept this?" he asked, choking back tears.

"I can't do it, Wolf," he added, breaking down. "I'm sorry. I can't do it."

The Parkland shooting, which began shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, is among the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history.

The victims included students and adults, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile, Israel said. So far, what they've found is "very, very disturbing," he said.

"It's a horrific, horrific day," Israel said. "Just pray for this city. Pray for this school, the parents, the folks that lost their lives."