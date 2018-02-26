Police in California ask for public's help in finding stolen mule

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Escondido, California police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a mule that was reported stolen.



According to police, the white mule named "Little Girl" was taken just after midnight Monday by two unknown males in downtown Escondido, in an area near Grape Day Park.



Police said the pair "untied the mule and were last seen leading the animal east along the flood control bike path from Broadway" adjacent to the park.



One of the males was wearing a black and gray Pendleton-style jacket with a gray hood, while the other was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark jeans, a light-colored baseball cap and was riding a bicycle.



Police said Little Girl had a lead attached to her.



According to police, the mule's owner is a "frequent visitor to Escondido as he travels the state with two additional mules."



Anyone with information on Little Girl's whereabouts is asked to call police at 760-839-4722.

A mule named Little Girl was stolen last night from the downtown area. Please contact us if you see her (760)839-4722. Please RT! #escondidopolice pic.twitter.com/5ZpPn2kZrI — Escondido Police (@EscondidoPolice) February 26, 2018