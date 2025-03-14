DOGE lease cancellations: Hundreds of government offices are set to close, including 4 in Idaho

The General Services Administration, working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, has notified landlords that federal agencies will be terminating hundreds of leases for offices and buildings in the coming months. A GSA planning document dated March 10 lists the dates when many of the cancellations are expected to go into effect. That does not mean all the locations will close by those dates, but agencies would have to either negotiate new leases or move elsewhere if they remain open. Agencies are still figuring out what to do.

Lease cancellations expected June 30:

Savannah River Operations Office, Aiken, S.C. (2,250 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Amherst, Mass. (22,428 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Boise, Idaho (44,623 square feet)

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Carmel, Ind. (247 square feet)

Agricultural Marketing Service, Everett, Mass. (2,789 square feet)

Indian Health Service Navajo, Farmington, N.M. (2,000 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fredonia, Ariz. (1,500 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Grand Junction, Colo. (1,444 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Hampton, Va. (911 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Harlingen, Texas (612 square feet)

Rural Housing Service, Harrisburg, Pa. (34,467 square feet)

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Helena, Mont. (1,810 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Hilo, Hawaii (1,427 square feet)

National Archives Centers, Hoffman Estates, Ill. (73,573 square feet)

Agricultural Marketing Service, Jessup, Md. (1,160 square feet)

Railroad Retirement Board, Joliet, Ill. (1,397 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Juneau, Alaska (1,595 square feet)

Agricultural Marketing Service, Los Angeles, Calif. (1,527 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Madison, Wis. (2,871 square feet)

Railroad Retirement Board, Mesa, Ariz. (1,946 square feet)

Farm Service Agency - County, Monticello, Utah (4,233 square feet)

Office of Administrative Law Judges, New London, Conn. (1,303 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Oxford, Miss. (1,630 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Oxnard, Calif. (1,209 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Pablo, Mont. (620 square feet)

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, Palmdale, Calif. (1,715 square feet)

Rural Housing Service, Palmer, Alaska (19,716 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Rapid City, S.D. (1,825 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Salem, Ore. (236 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, San Sebastian, Puerto Rico (1,810 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Seffner, Fla. (1,525 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Seward, Alaska (922 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Show Low, Ariz. (460 square feet)

Office of the Secretary, Sioux Falls, S.D. (2,553 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, St. Johnsbury, Vt. (5,712 square feet)

Environmental Protection Agency, Stamford, Conn. (1,380 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, State College, Pa. (443 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Sutton, Mass. (1,273 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Uvalde, Texas (920 square feet)

Office of Inspector General, Ventnor City, N.J. (1,018 square feet)

General Services Administration, Washington, District of Columbia (17,593 square feet)

Railroad Retirement Board, Wichita, Kan. (1,290 square feet)

Lease cancellations expected Aug. 31:

Forest Service, Ackerman, Miss. (4,809 square feet)

Defense Contract Management Agency-National, Akron, Ohio (3,201 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Albany, Ore. (3,618 square feet)

Forest Service, Albuquerque, N.M. (22,216 square feet)

Federal Highway Administration, Ames, Iowa (10,056 square feet)

Corps of Engineers, Civil, Apple Valley, Calif. (3,755 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Arecibo, Puerto Rico (4,360 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Ashland, Wis. (34,970 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Atlanta, Ga. (35,330 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Baltimore, Md. (3,404 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Baton Rouge, La. (8,041 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Baudette, Minn. (2,081 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Beaumont, Texas (4,819 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Beaver Dam, Ky. (2,814 square feet)

Indian Health Service-Bemidji, Bemidji, Minn. (4,896 square feet)

Bureau of Reclamation, Bend, Ore. (3,386 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Birmingham, Ala. (7,580 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Bismarck, N.D. (21,372 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Bloomington, Minn. (26,910 square feet)

Federal Highway Administration, Boise, Idaho (5,179 square feet)

Geological Survey, Boulder, Colo. (29,170 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Bowling Green, Ky. (7,564 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Boylston, Mass. (2,360 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Office of Workers’ Comp Programs, Buffalo, N.Y. (2,168 square feet)

Department of Energy-Carlsbad Office, Carlsbad, N.M. (90,850 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Champaign, Ill. (4,945 square feet)

Geological Survey, Charlotte, N.C. (5,316 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Chattanooga, Tenn. (17,786 square feet)

Geological Survey, Cheyenne, Wyo. (9,521 square feet)

Federal Transit Administration, Chicago, Ill. (13,531 square feet)

Rural Housing Service, Christiansted, V.I. (4,439 square feet)

Federal Trade Commission, Cleveland, Ohio (9,340 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Clovis, N.M. (6,590 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Columbia, Mo. (15,011 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, Columbia, S.C. (41,663 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Columbus, Miss. (2,301 square feet)

Geological Survey, Columbus, Ohio (20,338 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Columbus, Ohio (4,399 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Conway, Ark. (5,171 square feet)

Geological Survey, Corvallis, Ore. (6,849 square feet)

Railroad Retirement Board, Covina, Calif. (2,270 square feet)

National Park Service, Crane Lake, Minn. (2,512 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Daphne, Ala. (7,087 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Dayton, Wash. (4,320 square feet)

Office of the Inspector General, Diamond Bar, Calif. (3,058 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Doral, Fla. (7,747 square feet)

Geological Survey, Dover, Del. (5,724 square feet)

Rural Housing Service, Dover, Del. (28,512 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Dover, N.H. (6,988 square feet)

Geological Survey, Downingtown, Pa. (5,452 square feet)

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Duluth, Ga. (8,574 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, East Providence, R.I. (2,400 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, El Centro, Calif. (5,120 square feet)

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, El Paso, Texas (7,973 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Elko, Nev. (4,760 square feet)

Indian Health Service-Phoenix, Elko, Nev. (853 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Fairbanks, Alaska (4,446 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Fairview Heights, Ill. (2,971 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Falmouth, Maine (2,999 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Fargo, N.D. (8,834 square feet)

Office of the Secretary, Fishers, Ind. (2,850 square feet)

National Park Service, Flagstaff, Ariz. (6,760 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Forest Hills, N.Y. (5,070 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Fort Thompson, S.D. (4,870 square feet)

Bureau of Labor Statistics, Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (15,264 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Franklin, Tenn. (135,373 square feet)

National Park Service, Fritch, Texas (3,833 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Gahanna, Ohio (5,292 square feet)

Indian Health Service Navajo, Gallup, N.M. (20,287 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Gallup, N.M. (2,499 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Glendale, Ariz. (18,963 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Goldsboro, N.C. (5,881 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, Grand Junction, Colo. (3,386 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Great Falls, Mont. (3,310 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Green River, Wyo. (2,297 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Greenwood, Miss. (7,500 square feet)

Corps of Engineers, Civil, Griffith, Ind. (3,170 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico (5,778 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Hadley, Mass. (72,220 square feet)

National Park Service, Hagatna, GU (6,959 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Haines City, Fla. (5,139 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Harlan, Ky. (7,342 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Hazard, Ky. (8,836 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Hendersonville, N.C. (5,358 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Hilo, Hawaii (4,638 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Hollywood, Fla. (3,000 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Hopkinsville, Ky. (2,646 square feet)

Bureau of Minerals Management Service, Houma, La. (13,865 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Houston, Texas (2,520 square feet)

Geological Survey, Huron, S.D. (10,882 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Idaho Falls, Idaho (13,681 square feet)

Bureau of Industry and Security, Irvine, Calif. (13,775 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Irving, Texas (5,788 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Jackson, Miss. (14,840 square feet)

Federal Highway Administration, Jefferson City, Mo. (6,440 square feet)

Treasury-Bureau of The Fiscal Service, Kansas City, Mo. (87,993 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Key Largo, Fla. (7,993 square feet)

Geological Survey, Klamath Falls, Ore. (8,913 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, La Crosse, Wis. (2,165 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, Lander, Wyo. (4,140 square feet)

Office of Surface Mining and Regulation Enforcement, Lexington-Fayette, Ky. (9,600 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Lincoln, Neb. (10,471 square feet)

United States Trustees, Little Rock, Ark. (6,779 square feet)

FAS REG 09 Maintenance Control Center, Lompoc, Calif. (5,400 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, London, Ky. (8,364 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Longview, Texas (320 square feet)

Environmental Protection Agency, Los Angeles, Calif. (13,541 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-State, Madera, Calif. (3,858 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Madisonville, Ky. (22,362 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Manchester, N.H. (3,201 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Manhattan, Kan. (6,932 square feet)

Indian Health Service-Nashville, Manlius, N.Y. (2,105 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Mansfield, Ohio (3,738 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Marquette, Mich. (3,122 square feet)

National Park Service, Martinsburg, W.Va. (2,230 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico (2,381 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-State, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico (2,678 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Memphis, Tenn. (12,305 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Mesa, Ariz. (24,853 square feet)

U.S. Agency for Global Media, Miami, Fla. (35,927 square feet)

International Trade Administration, Middletown, Conn. (2,730 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Mobile, Ala. (5,548 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Modesto, Calif. (8,673 square feet)

Departmental Management (IG), Monterey Park, Calif. (6,917 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Montgomery, Ala. (12,347 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, Montgomery, Ala. (57,815 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, Muskogee, Okla. (33,119 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Naperville, Ill. (4,787 square feet)

National Park Service, Naples, Fla. (4,862 square feet)

Geological Survey, New Cumberland, Pa. (30,279 square feet)

Bureau of Minerals Management Service, New Orleans, La. (970 square feet)

National Park Service, New Orleans, La. (2,139 square feet)

Geological Survey, New Philadelphia, Ohio (2,765 square feet)

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Nogales, Ariz. (2,506 square feet)

Geological Survey, Norcross, Ga. (38,395 square feet)

Geological Survey, Northborough, Mass. (20,893 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Northfield, N.J. (1,035 square feet)

Rural Housing Service, Ocala, Fla. (5,591 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Oklahoma City, Okla. (6,401 square feet)

Indian Health Service-Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Okla. (5,000 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Oklahoma City, Okla. (1,609 square feet)

Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Ontario, Calif. (8,559 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Ontario, Calif. (5,810 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Office of Contract Compliance Programs, Orange, Calif. (2,082 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Owensboro, Ky. (4,958 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Paducah, Ky. (2,591 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Paragould, Ark. (4,900 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Pawnee, Okla. (7,549 square feet)

Agricultural Marketing Service, Philadelphia, Pa. (4,823 square feet)

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Phoenix, Ariz. (22,915 square feet)

Forest Service, Phoenix, Ariz. (32,162 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Port Angeles, Wash. (4,556 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Portland, Ore. (4,987 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Portsmouth, N.H. (3,161 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Prestonsburg, Ky. (7,378 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Puyallup, Wash. (2,930 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Quincy, Ill. (2,967 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Raton, N.M. (2,166 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Redding, Calif. (5,307 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Richmond, Va. (2,986 square feet)

Food Safety and Inspection Service, Ridgeland, Miss. (7,277 square feet)

Indian Health Service Navajo, Saint Michaels, Ariz. (40,924 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Saipan Island, MP (3,600 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Salem, Ore. (9,733 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Salinas, Calif. (7,829 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Salisbury, Md. (826 square feet)

National Park Service, Salt Lake City, Utah (3,008 square feet)

Geological Survey, San Angelo, Texas (7,510 square feet)

National Park Service, San Antonio, Texas (14,478 square feet)

Geological Survey, San Antonio, Texas (20,950 square feet)

Office of Personnel Management, San Antonio, Texas (4,775 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, San Marcos, Calif. (20,111 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, San Mateo, Calif. (12,089 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Sarasota, Fla. (12,941 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Savannah, Ga. (15,492 square feet)

Railroad Retirement Board, Scranton, Pa. (1,250 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Seminole, Okla. (9,825 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Shawano, Wis. (1,990 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, Sioux City, Iowa (14,366 square feet)

Department of Labor, Sioux Falls, S.D. (2,638 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Sioux Falls, S.D. (3,810 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Sisseton, S.D. (4,911 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, South Bend, Ind. (1,734 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, South St Paul, Minn. (2,489 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Southborough, Mass. (10,787 square feet)

Geological Survey, Spokane Valley, Wash. (13,196 square feet)

Departmental Management (IG), Springfield, Ill. (3,253 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Springfield, Ill. (2,022 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, St. Cloud, Minn. (3,510 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, State College, Pa. (6,700 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Stockton, Calif. (12,015 square feet)

Geological Survey, Suncook, Pembroke, N.H. (12,560 square feet)

Bureau of Reclamation, Temecula, Calif. (3,531 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Tempe, Ariz. (4,176 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Thousand Oaks, Calif. (9,362 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Tinley Park, Ill. (7,010 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Topeka, Kan. (10,187 square feet)

Indian Health Service-Bemidji, Traverse City, Mich. (798 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Utuado, Puerto Rico (5,750 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Vacaville, Calif. (11,014 square feet)

National Park Service, Ventura, Calif. (10,855 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Visalia, Calif. (6,936 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Warwick, R.I. (4,215 square feet)

Federal Labor Relations Authority, Washington, District of Columbia (33,490 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Wasilla, Alaska (4,200 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Watonga, Okla. (2,850 square feet)

Bureau of Reclamation, Weaverville, Calif. (4,980 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Wichita, Kan. (1,700 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Wilkesboro, N.C. (5,970 square feet)

Geological Survey, Williamsport, Pa. (4,839 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Wilmington, N.C. (14,165 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Woodland, Calif. (5,240 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Yuma, Ariz. (4,541 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Zuni, N.M. (2,117 square feet)

Lease cancellations expected Sept. 30:

Mine Safety Health Administration, Albany, N.Y. (4,454 square feet)

Forest Service, Anchorage, Alaska (27,770 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Andover, Mass. (4,903 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Arcata, Calif. (25,500 square feet)

Office of the Secretary, Atlanta, Ga. (3,354 square feet)

Bureau of Prisons, Atlanta, Ga. (34,146 square feet)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Avenel, N.J. (4,968 square feet)

Bureau of Land Management, Baker City, Ore. (7,030 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Bakersfield, Calif. (7,306 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Baltimore, Md. (3,090 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Barre, Vt. (287 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Birmingham, Ala. (20,554 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Bismarck, N.D. (28,954 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Blythe, Calif. (980 square feet)

Corps of Engineers, Civil, Bountiful, Utah (2,961 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Bozeman, Mont. (7,853 square feet)

Environmental Protection Agency, Castle Rock, Colo. (10,800 square feet)

Federal Communications Commission, Cerritos, Calif. (3,680 square feet)

Office of the Secretary, Charleston, W.Va. (3,122 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Chelsea, Mass. (2,500 square feet)

Corps of Engineers, Civil, Chicago, Ill. (67,600 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Colorado Springs, Colo. (875 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Columbia, Mo. (52,257 square feet)

Social Security Administration, Columbus, Ga. (1,632 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Columbus, Ohio (6,721 square feet)

Federal Communications Commission, Dallas, Texas (2,077 square feet)

Corps of Engineers, Civil, Davis, Calif. (11,180 square feet)

Office of the Secretary, Denver, Colo. (86,809 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Derby, Kan. (1,365 square feet)

Agricultural Marketing Service, Detroit, Mich. (856 square feet)

Bureau of Reclamation, Durango, Colo. (8,900 square feet)

Departmental Management (IG), Edison, N.J. (4,160 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Eureka, Calif. (823 square feet)

National Archives Centers, Fairfield, Ohio (124,569 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Fairhope, Ala. (5,132 square feet)

National Park Service, Flagstaff, Ariz. (3,991 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Fort Collins, Colo. (7,803 square feet)

Forest Service, Fort Collins, Colo. (43,599 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Frackville, Pa. (5,125 square feet)

Social Security Administration, Gadsden, Ala. (1,450 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Gallatin, Tenn. (6,017 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Geneva, N.Y. (4,046 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Gloucester, Va. (11,281 square feet)

Geological Survey, Golden, Colo. (8,219 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Gonzales, Texas (2,675 square feet)

Geological Survey, Grand Junction, Colo. (44,747 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Greensboro, N.C. (1,579 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Hebron, Ohio (3,682 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Hibbing, Minn. (2,622 square feet)

Geological Survey, Hilo, Hawaii (10,731 square feet)

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, Independence, Ohio (6,609 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Indianola, Iowa (2,616 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Jacksonville, Fla. (2,700 square feet)

Office of Inspector General, King of Prussia, Pa. (3,109 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Knoxville, Tenn. (2,969 square feet)

Corps of Engineers, Civil, Lakewood, Colo. (21,015 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Lapwai, Idaho (6,068 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Laredo, Texas (2,645 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Lares, Puerto Rico (2,700 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Lawrenceville, N.J. (3,420 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Lebanon, N.H. (959 square feet)

Federal Acquisition Service, Reg 05 Fleet Management Facilities, Lisle, Ill. (1,520 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Litchfield, Ill. (2,889 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Little Rock, Ark. (17,878 square feet)

Geological Survey, Little Rock, Ark. (19,005 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Littleton, Colo. (1,250 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Logan, Utah (7,500 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Longview, Texas (2,400 square feet)

Securities and Exchange Commission, Los Angeles, Calif. (57,903 square feet)

Departmental Management (IG), Louisville, Ky. (2,463 square feet)

Geological Survey, Louisville, Ky. (21,950 square feet)

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Madison, Wis. (2,477 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Madison, Wis. (2,975 square feet)

Federal Highway Administration, Madison, Wis. (6,254 square feet)

Employment and Training Administration, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training, Martinsburg, W.Va. (525 square feet)

National Appeals Division, Memphis, Tenn. (3,398 square feet)

Defense Contract Management Agency-National, Merrill, Wis. (393 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Minneapolis, Minn. (3,499 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Minot, N.D. (833 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Missoula, Mont. (8,310 square feet)

Geological Survey, Moab, Utah (4,750 square feet)

Forest Service, Montgomery, Ala. (15,792 square feet)

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Montgomery, Ala. (2,662 square feet)

Forest Service, Mount Shasta, Calif. (536 square feet)

National Park Service, Mountainair, N.M. (7,648 square feet)

Rural Housing Service, Mt Laurel, N.J. (7,111 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-State, Nacogdoches, Texas (6,234 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Narragansett Pier, R.I. (674 square feet)

Office of Inspector General, New York, N.Y. (10,651 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Norman, Okla. (18,743 square feet)

Office of U.S. Attorneys, Ocala, Fla. (8,542 square feet)

International Trade Administration, Oklahoma City, Okla. (1,182 square feet)

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Olympia, Wash. (2,069 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Olympia, Wash. (3,458 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Omaha, Neb. (5,756 square feet)

Indian Health Service-Nashville, Opelousas, La. (1,029 square feet)

Geological Survey, Oswego, N.Y. (4,875 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Panama City, Fla. (13,000 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Pawhuska, Okla. (10,335 square feet)

Forest Service, Pomeroy, Wash. (10,516 square feet)

Geological Survey, Potsdam, N.Y. (1,748 square feet)

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Princeton, N.J. (3,780 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Rapid City, S.D. (3,098 square feet)

Office of Hearing and Appeals, Rapid City, S.D. (2,252 square feet)

National Indian Gaming Commission, Rapid City, S.D. (1,518 square feet)

Natural Resources Conservation Service, Renton, Wash. (1,451 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Office of Workers’ Comp Programs, Richland, Wash. (979 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Richmond, Va. (4,380 square feet)

Food and Nutrition Service, Robbinsville, N.J. (28,930 square feet)

Farm Service Agency-County, Roswell, N.M. (5,635 square feet)

Internal Revenue Service National Office, Salina, Kan. (2,203 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Salt Lake City, Utah (6,300 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, San Bernardino, Calif. (4,294 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, San Clemente, Calif. (21,450 square feet)

Indian Health Service-Bemidji, Sault Ste Marie, Mich. (1,100 square feet)

Small Business Administration, Seattle, Wash. (12,867 square feet)

Forest Service, Silver City, N.M. (29,554 square feet)

National Park Service, Somerset, Pa. (2,361 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, St. Clairsville, Ohio (8,275 square feet)

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, St. Louis, Mo. (4,237 square feet)

National Park Service, St. Paul, Minn. (2,863 square feet)

Rural Housing Service, Stevens Point, Wis. (15,843 square feet)

Bureau of Prisons, Stockton, Calif. (33,204 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Summersville, W.Va. (5,020 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Sunrise, Fla. (1,858 square feet)

Employment Standards Administration, Wage and Hour Division, Tacoma, Wash. (842 square feet)

Food and Drug Administration, Tallahassee, Fla. (1,440 square feet)

Bureau of Indian Affairs, Toppenish, Wash. (17,107 square feet)

Indian Health Service-California, Ukiah, Calif. (1,848 square feet)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Uxbridge, Mass. (4,852 square feet)

National Park Service, Valentine, Neb. (6,234 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Valley Stream, N.Y. (9,493 square feet)

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Wall Township, N.J. (1,768 square feet)

Mine Safety Health Administration, Waynesburg, Pa. (8,233 square feet)

United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Winona, Minn. (6,827 square feet)

National Park Service, Yankton, S.D. (9,048 square feet)

Lease cancellations expected Dec. 31: