Disneyland will require only park employees, not guests, to be vaccinated

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland will soon require employees to be vaccinated, but it won’t require the same from guests.

Disney first announced the vaccine requirement for theme park employees in July 2021.

Since then, several unions have been negotiating with the company to require visitors to be vaccinated to be able to enter the park.

Those negotiations have been going on for months up until Thursday.

Disneyland employees will need to submit proof of vaccination to the company by April 11, 2022.

Workers United Local 50 said Disney will allow religious or medical exemptions.

Meanwhile, Disney World in Florida is not moving forward with a vaccine mandate, at least not yet.

The decision was put on hold for Florida parks after Governor Ron DeSantis passed a series of bills banning vaccine mandates by private employers.