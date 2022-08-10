Watch Now
Disney+ subscription price increasing by $3 starting in December

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 10, 2022
The monthly subscription cost of Disney+ in the U.S. is about to hike in price by $3.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that starting Dec. 8, the monthly subscription price of the streaming service will cost $10.99 for ad-free, which currently costs $7.99.

The monthly subscription price for Disney+ with ads, will cost $7.99.

News of the price increase comes as Disney looks to restructure the pricing of subscription plans after reporting that Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ combined to lose $1.1 billion in the fiscal third quarter, CNBC reported.

Hulu, which Disney also owns, will also increase in price.

With ads, the subscription will jump to $7.99 a month, while Hulu without ads will cost $14.99 a month.

The company also introduced new buddle options.

Disney+ and Hulu with ads will be $9.99 a month, while Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will cost $12.99 a month.

