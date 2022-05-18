DHS pauses disinformation board amid free speech questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security paused the work of its new disinformation governance board Wednesday.

The move responds to weeks of criticism from Republicans and questions about whether the board would impinge on Americans’ free speech rights.

Nina Jankowicz, picked to lead the board, wrote in her resignation letter that the board’s future was “uncertain,” according to her letter, obtained by The Associated Press.

Federal and state agencies treat disinformation as a national security threat. But the new board was hampered from the start by questions about its purpose and an uneven rollout.

The phrase “Ministry of Truth” — a reference to George Orwell’s “1984” — has repeatedly trended online in discussions about the board.

Republicans celebrated after learning the board's work would be paused.

"We've killed the Ministry of Truth," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.