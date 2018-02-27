Deputies: 18-year-old caused $20,000 in damage doing doughnuts on Florida golf course

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Deputies in Pinellas County, Florida arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly doing doughnuts on a golf course in a gated community.

It happened on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. inside the East Lake Woodlands community in Oldsmar.

Deputies arrested Luca Canalungo for criminal mischief. Deputies say he caused at least $20,000 in damage to the course. He allegedly drove his vehicle on several areas of the golf course greens and damaged multiple turf areas causing significant damage to the 7th and 8th holes, according to an arrest affidavit.

An 18-year-old arrested after deputies say he did doughnuts on a golf course. He did $20,000 in damage to the East Lake Woodlands golf course in Oldsmar. pic.twitter.com/StvbzHPrbM — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneTV) February 27, 2018

"Driving is a privilege and he's abused his privilege," said John Reinitz, neighbor.

Neighbors called his behavior "foolish."

"Give him a rake and a shovel when it's really hot and let him work for months to see what it takes to keep a course nice," said Reinitz.

Golfers noticed the damage while on the course on Monday. The General Manager for the East Lake Woodlands Country Club told residents in a letter, "An immediate action plan will be put in to place to address repairing the damage that was caused."

"I played golf this morning with a group and we were all quite stunned that this took place," said Reinitz.

Scripps station WFTS in Tampa was unable to reach him for comment.