Dairy Queen offering free Blizzards

Jun 19, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: A S'mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S.

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking for a sweet treat this summer, Dairy Queen is offering free Blizzards.

They are promoting their new app with a campaign called "Summer Skip Day" with nudges to parents to take the kids to get ice cream.

If you download the app and register, you can get a coupon for a free small Blizzard.

