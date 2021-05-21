White House teams up with dating apps to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House is teaming up with some of the nation’s most popular dating apps to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Match Group will launch vaccine campaigns on its profile of dating apps, which includes Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK, and Chispa.

The campaigns will include information on where to find COVID-19 vaccine sites, vaccination badges for users to display on their profiles, as well as free “Super Likes,” and other boost-type features for U.S. users who say they’re vaccinated.

Match Group says the campaigns will launch on the apps in the coming weeks and they’ll run until July 4. That’s the date the Biden administration hopes to have 70% of U.S. adults have at least one vaccine dose by.

Disclosing your vaccine status has become commonplace on dating apps during the pandemic. Users have proactively posted about it and many view it as an important component of compatibility.

"Human connection is so vital for healthy lives – it's why I am so committed to this business," said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group. "We are honored to work with the White House on increasing vaccinations across America, which will allow people to once again meet in person and engage in meaningful ways. This will make dating safer for everyone, everywhere."

This partnership with Match Group is in addition to the White House’s collaboration with Uber and Lyft, which are offering free rides to vaccination sites.

Additionally, large social media websites, like Facebook and Twitter, have also vowed to help encourage Americans to get vaccinated in a number of ways.