White House provides more info on global distribution of 55 million vaccine doses

The Biden administration on Monday announced more details regarding its commitment to donate 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the rest of the world by the end of June.

On Monday, the White House announced the distribution list of 55 million doses of vaccine.

According to the White House, 41 million doses will be shared with COVAX and be delivered to the following countries.

Approximately 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean to the following: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Approximately 16 million for Asia to the following: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific Islands.

Approximately 10 million for Africa to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

The other 14 million doses will be shared with Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.

The White House previously announced the destination of the remaining 25 million vaccine doses of its initial 80 million dose pledge earlier this month.

During a White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki noted that officials have made "Herculean logistical effort" in sharing vaccine doses. She noted that in addition to the typical storage and shipping challenges that come along with transporting vaccines, the White House is also attempting to overcome language barriers and other international shipping issues.

During a foreign trip last week, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. had committed to providing the world with an additional 500 million vaccine doses through COVAX within a year. Other G-7 nations also agreed to provide 500 million doses of their own for a total of 1 billion doses.