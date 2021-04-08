MGM doubles down on Las Vegas visitor safety, offers in-room COVID testing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's largest private employer, MGM Resorts International, has announced sweeping new options for guests and conventions at its properties as well as unveiling a new on-site vaccine clinic for employees and their families inside Mandalay Bay.

The company says employees can go while they are on the clock to get a shot.

"It's been really incredible to see our employees come in," said Ashley Eddy with MGM Resorts International.

Next Tuesday, MGM will open the vaccine offer for their property entertainers as well as employees at venues located within MGM hotel and casinos.

"I think the biggest needle movers is getting those big citywide, those big conferences and conventions back," said John Flynn, vice president of administration for MGM Resorts International.

"Getting a lot of people back in our theaters and a lot of people back in T-Mobile Arena at Golden Knights games, that's the target, we just have to keep doing things in the right direction," added Flynn.

The company is also trying to jump start the convention business and announced multiple partnerships to help facilitate testing and screening of participants of larger events.

"It's all about perception and removing barriers whether it's talking about conventioneers or just the average leisure visitor," said Anthony Curtis of LasVegasAdvisor.com

Curtis calls the announcements "significant" and positions Las Vegas and specifically MGM Resorts International as a leader in safety for the return of large conventions.

MGM also announced guests can request in-room COVID testing with costs between $140 and $230 dollars.

This article was written by Joe Bartels for KTNV.