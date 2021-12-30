FDA to approve Pfizer's vaccine booster for adolescents next week, reports say

The Food and Drug Administration will likely authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for adolescents aged 12 to 15 by next week, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported on Thursday.

The Pfizer vaccine would be the first booster shot to receive emergency authorization for young teens and pre-teens.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in adolescents in May, and the CDC has recommended adults seek a booster shot six months after their final dose. Should that recommendation carry over to adolescents, many would be eligible for a booster immediately upon approval.

The impending decision comes as the U.S. deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. While the new strain has shown to be slightly more resistant to vaccines, health officials say vaccines and booster shots offer significant protection against severe disease and death.