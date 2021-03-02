CMA Fest canceled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Country music festival CMA Fest will be canceled for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CMA Fest is one of the oldest country music festivals with its start in 1972 as Fan Fair.

The Country Music Association announced Tuesday that there were still too many challenges to holding a major music festival even as COVID-19 vaccines were becoming more available.

The festival typically draws many out-of-state and international visitors to Nashville, Tennessee, who would be impacted by travel restrictions.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says the festival couldn't be rescheduled for later in the year.

According to WTVF, CMA said the 2022 music festival is scheduled to happen June 9-12.