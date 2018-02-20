Cinemark to implement ban on large bags

In a security policy that has been implemented in many stadiums and arenas around the country, large bags will soon be banned inside Cinemark's movie theaters, the company has announced.

The ban will go into effect on Thursday at all of its theaters. Cinemark is the parent company of chains such as Rave Motion Pictures, Century Theatres, CineArts and Tinseltown.

Bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be permitted. Exceptions may be made for medical equipment and diaper bags.

Cinemark said there will not be anywhere to check bags. The chain also said that the company reserves the right to inspect all bags entering its theaters.

A Century Theatre, which is owned by Cinemark, was the scene of a mass shooting in July 2012, when 12 were killed and 58 were wounded by a gunman. Survivors and families of the victims sued Cinemark claiming the company did not take adequate safety and security precaution. A US federal judge then threw out most of the claims against Cinemark in 2013.