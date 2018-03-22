Celine Dion cancels March, April performances at Caesars Palace due to ear condition

Celine Dion has canceled performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 27 through April 18.

According to Dion's Facebook page, she has a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it "extremely difficult" to sing.

Dion has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months, but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.

Dion is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on Tuesday, May 22.

"Céline, Caesars Palace, and AEG Presents apologize for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders," according to a statement.

Ticket holders for the canceled performances should be aware of the following: