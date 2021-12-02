Watch
Carlos Santana has 'unscheduled' heart procedure

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 26, 2019, in Napa, Calif. The musician has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 18:03:59-05

Musician Carlos Santana revealed he had to undergo an unscheduled heart procedure.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 74-year-old said he went to the hospital Saturday after noticing something happening in his chest.

The tweet says he is recovering but will need to cancel his December shows.

"I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I will play the way I’m used to and give you 150%," Santana said.

Santana was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues Las Vegas in December. People who were planning to attend the event will receive an email will their refund options, the House of Blues Las Vegas said.

Santana plans on returning to the venue in January 2022.

