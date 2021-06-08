Car crash was caused by cicada flying into window, Cincinnati police say

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says a cicada was the cause of a single-car crash in the city's East End on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the department, a cicada flew into a car through an open window and struck the driver in the face. The driver lost control of the car and struck a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

The department included the hashtag #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas in its tweet.

A large swath of the U.S., including parts of the East Coast and the Midwest, is currently in the midst of the Brood X cicada emergence. The bugs live on a 17-year life cycle, meaning the eggs that are laid this summer will hatch in 2038.

This story was originally published by Tyson Thorp on Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.