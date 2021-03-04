Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Capitol Police ask National Guard to remain at Capitol for 2 more months

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
National Guard keep watch on the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
National Guard U.S. Capitol
Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 11:25:25-05

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has learned that the Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the U.S. Capitol for another two months.

Defense officials say the proposal is being reviewed by the Pentagon.

The request underscores the continuing concerns about security and the potential for violence at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

It comes as law enforcement was on high alert around the U.S. Capitol Thursday after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the building.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light