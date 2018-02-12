Florida man offers reward for missing 8-foot snake

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A Cape Coral, Florida man is in search of his missing snake, which he insists is very friendly.

Craig said his Colombian Red Tail Boa escaped earlier this week in the North Cape Industrial Park area.

The snake is described to be 8 1/2 feet long. Craig said the snake is very docile and does not bite.

The owner is offering a $100 reward for finding the snake.