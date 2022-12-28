Watch Now
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
A payloader helps with snow removal after a winter storm rolled through Western New York Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
A Buffalo, New York, woman saved an elderly man suffering from severe frostbite during a recent blizzard.

Sha'kyra Aughtry found him screaming for help on her street early Christmas Eve.

Aughtry tried calling emergency responders, but no one came because of the road conditions.

She turned to Facebook for help.

“I currently have an older, 64-year-old white man in my house. I found him yesterday. I heard him screaming for help," Aughtry said in the video. "He got away from his home that he lives in a group home, he told me. This man is not about to die over here on 111. Y'all need to get this man some help. Joe, listen to me, joe. How you feeling? Joe. Ready to go. He ready to go. He needs to go because he needs medical attention. I had to. He had a ring on his finger. I had to use these to cut the ring off of his finger. I'm not no surgeon.”

Aughtry took the frostbitten man to the hospital Sunday night.

He is now recovering in the ICU with fourth-degree frostbite.

