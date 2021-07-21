Watch
Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 21: (L-R) The Right Honourable the Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Councillor Adrian Schrinner, Senator the Honourable Richard Colbeck, Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services and Minister for Sport, John Coates AC, President, Australian Olympic Committee, three time Olympic gold medalist James Tomkins and The Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk MP, Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, attend a press conference after Brisbane was announced as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session at Hotel Okura on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:30 AM, Jul 21, 2021
Brisbane has been picked to host the 2032 Olympics.

The Australian city was the inevitable winner of a one-candidate race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted the Games in 1956.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Olympic voters by video link “we know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia.”

Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare, winning in a new bidding format that let the IOC pick a preferred choice early.

Following this year's Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024.

