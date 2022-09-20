Bloomberg: Mark Zuckerberg has lost over half his wealth this year

Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, which tracks the world's wealthiest people, has found that Facebook founder and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., Mark Zuckerberg, has seen his wealth cut by over half so far this year.

Zuckerberg has dropped to 20th place on the index in an astonishing blow that, as Bloomberg reports, stands out even among some bad years for billionaires on the list. It's reportedly the biggest loss among the ultra-rich that has been tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg's net worth went from $106 billion less than two years ago, to $55.9 billion, currently.

His current placement on the index is the 38-year-old's lowest point since 2014.

At his peak, Zuckerberg's wealth was at $142 billion, in September 2021.

The next month, the CEO introduced Meta, changing his company's name away from Facebook Inc, leading to a struggle for the company to find it's place in the social media and tech space.

In February, the company released an earnings report which showed it had no growth in monthly Facebook users.