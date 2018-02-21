Billy Graham: Famous quotes from famed pastor

Billy Graham served as spiritual leader for presidents and spread the Christian message to millions.

He also had a few memorable quotes along the way.

Graham died at age 99, a spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

Here are some of the famous statements attributed to Graham, according to Crosswalk.com.

On the afterlife:

"My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world."

"I've read the last page of the Bible, it's all going to turn out all right."

On prayer:

"The only times my prayers are never answered is on the golf course."

On courage:

"Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand; the spines of others are often stiffened."

On character:

"When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost."

"Suppose you could gain everything in the whole world, and lost your soul. Would it be worth it?"

"A real Christian is the one who can give his pet parrot to the town gossip."

On learning:

"Each life is made up of mistakes and learning, waiting and growing, practicing and patience and being persistent."

On discouragement:

"The Christian life is not a constant high. I have my moments of deep discouragement. I have to go to God in prayer with tears in my eyes, and say, 'O God, forgive me,' or 'Help me.'"

On love:

"It is the Holy Spirit's job to convict, God's job to judge and my job to love."

On wealth:

"There is nothing wrong with men possessing riches. The wrong comes when riches possess men."

On faith:

"Being a Christian is more than just an instantaneous conversion — it is a daily process whereby you grow to be more and more like Christ."