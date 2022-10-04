Biden plans to meet with DeSantis while surveying Hurricane Ian damage in Florida

President Joe Biden plans to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he visits the hurricane-ravaged state.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will get a briefing from DeSantis and other officials managing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

While it's not uncommon for the president to meet with a governor in times of crisis, Biden and DeSantis have been vocal critics of each other in the past.

However, DeSantis has praised the federal government's response since Hurricane Ian hit and Biden said he's talked to DeSantis on numerous occasions.

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28, leaving a trail of destruction.

Homes and businesses on Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach were flattened by the storm, which moved across the state and up the East Coast.

As of Tuesday, Florida reported 58 storm-related deaths.

More than 400,000 customers remain without power nearly a week after the storm.